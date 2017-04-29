LETTER: JBHS budget growing exponentially

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, May 2, Easton and Redding voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on their respective town budgets and that for Joel Barlow High School. The latter request is for $23,787,137, which represents a 2.18% increase over the current year budget. On the face of it, this doesn’t appear to be a large increase, but another perspective reveals a troubling situation.

With a projected student population next year of 875, the request amounts to $27,187 in per pupil expenditures (“ppe”). The following year, with only a 1% budget increase added, projects to $29,053 in ppe!

Next year’s ppe is 50% higher than average total tuition and fees for local, competing private high schools. Total tuition, fees, room and board at our flagship Connecticut university are only about $1,000 more. And the following year, JBHS ppe will outstrip the UCONN comprehensive fee.

Since when did our local public school get to be so expensive from a ppe perspective? Are its outcomes 50% better than local schools? Is it a better educational value than UCONN? Clearly, something is amiss here.

School administrators will explain that the quickly shrinking student population at JBHS is the ppe culprit, but they’ve had years of advance notice that this was coming. They’ll also contend that bonding expenses inappropriately inflate their ppe, but private schools deal with the same phenomenon. What have you seen them do to address this?

The JBHS budget request is just too high, especially when there doesn’t seem to be any effort to keep it in check. Join me in rejecting it at next week’s polls. We need evidence that our Region 9 board intends finally to do something about this nightmare.

Gowan Dacey

Redding Road