LETTER: Support our schools and town — vote on May 2

To the Editor:

On Tuesday, May 2, please come out and vote. As parents of Easton students, we think the Easton Board of Education has done an excellent job in creating an appropriate and fiscally responsible budget, which comes in at a modest .58% increase over last year.

The board has worked very hard to make sure this budget not only provides for educational enhancements that promote academic excellence but also addresses necessary capital improvements and fulfills non-discretionary items such as contractual salary obligations, health insurance and special education.

All this has been done without making painful and detrimental cuts that would adversely affect our students’ school life. If you were not able to attend the public meetings and would like to take a look at the budget as well as the minutes from any of their meetings they can be found online at er9.org. Strong schools are an integral part of a strong community. We will be voting “yes” on May 2 in support of our schools and our town.

Gretchen Goldstein

Lisa Keane