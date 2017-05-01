Newtown Savings Bank issues succession plan

The Newtown Savings Bank board of directors announced organizational changes resulting from yearlong succession planning efforts.

Effective Jan. 1, 2018, Kenneth L. Weinstein of Easton will succeed John F. Trentacosta as president & CEO. Trentacosta previously announced his planned retirement, after 19 years with the bank, effective Dec. 31.

Anthony F. Giobbi of Ridgefield will assume the new role of chief banking officer, also effective on Jan. 1. Both Weinstein and Giobbi will immediately receive the corporate titles of executive vice president until they assume their new roles in January 2018.

The board also announced that effective in January 2018, Trentacosta will succeed John J. Martocci as chairman of the board of directors, with Martocci remaining on the board.

Weinstein joined the bank in November 2011, and assumed the role of senior vice president of retail banking in May 2013. A career banker, he has spent almost all of his career in a community bank environment.

“He is an accomplished leader with an inspirational style that is contagious, and has a passion for enhancing the customer experience,” according to Tanya Truax, vice president and public relations director. “In addition, his technical depth and operational experience will serve him well in this new and very challenging role.”

Weinstein is a graduate of Dartmouth College and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University. He serves on the Board of United Way of Western Connecticut and Lifebridge Community Services.

Tony Giobbi lives in Ridgefield and joined the bank in March 2014 as senior vice president of commercial lending. In July 2015 he was appointed chief lending officer.

“Throughout his banking career he has enjoyed mentoring new lenders, building new business relationships, and utilizing his talent for finding the right lending solution for the customer,” Truax said. “Under his leadership, the bank’s commercial loan area experienced significant growth over the last few years.”

Giobbi holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University and a master’s degree in business administration from New York University Stern School of Business. He serves on the boards of Catholic Charities and Immaculate High School.

Newtown Savings Bank is a community bank headquartered in Newtown, with over $1 billion in assets. The Bank has 14 branches in Newtown, Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, Monroe, Oxford, Shelton, Southbury, Trumbull and Woodbury, along with the New Haven Regional Lending Center in Hamden