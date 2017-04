A pitchers’ duel lasted eight innings before the Joel Barlow High baseball team lost a 1-0 decision to Masuk on Friday, April 28.

Masuk’s Josh Wittenberger singled off Barlow’s Matt McGannon in the top of the eighth to drive in the game’s lone run.

Mark D’Augelli had two hits for Barlow.

McGannon went eight innings, striking out and walking four with six hits in a hard-luck loss.