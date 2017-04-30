Dropping its second straight one-run decision, the Joel Barlow High baseball team lost 3-2 to Stratford on Saturday, April 29.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Clark Gilmore singled to drive in Kyle Andreoli, who had also singled.

An error and a single allowed the Red Devils to tie it in the top of the third and they added another run in the fourth but the Falcons tied it in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Andreoli. They were held scoreless the rest of the way.

In the top of the sixth Stratford’s Tom Fernaudes singled in the go-ahead run.

Brendan Duffy earned the win for Stratford, pitching seven innings, allowing two runs, eight hits, and striking out two. Gilmore took the loss for Barlow, going six innings, allowing three runs, seven hits, striking out two, and walking none.

Andreoli had three hits and Mark D’Augelli had two for Barlow. The former also drove in a run, as did Gilmore.