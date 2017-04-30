LETTER: Offers ideas to improve transparency

To the Editor:

Here are three ideas that could provide much-needed improvements for the public interest in Easton.

Ask Planning & Zoning Commission Chair Rob Maquat to recuse himself from any matters pertaining to P&Z’s proposed “Village Overlay District” if he owns or has interest in land near or adjacent to this district. Not to recuse himself in such a case would pose an unacceptable conflict of interest.

Ask all Easton boards and commissions, including the Board of Selectmen, to make it a practice to answer questions posed by the public at all of their meetings. Several years ago, the Board of Selectmen adopted a policy of not responding to any questions or concerns from the public at their meetings, and that is downright disrespectful and degrading to our citizens who put these guys in office and fork over $45 million in taxes to our town. Our boards and commissions need to put their answers transparently on the public record, not relegate them to private, under-the-radar meetings with citizens after which they can exercise deniability.

Pass an ordinance that requires the approval of Easton’s Conservation Commission/Inland Wetlands Agency for any matters of construction within, or otherwise affecting, Easton’s wetlands areas. This is necessary because P&Z recently bypassed the Conservation Commission and unilaterally approved a Saddle Ridge housing development application with a community septic system that is in violation of an Easton ordinance, thereby opening the door for large-scale development that could change Easton forever.

It’s sad that actions like this are necessary, but it seems that they are. Transparency appears to be in short supply in Easton governance.

Grant Monsarrat