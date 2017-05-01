Superintendent completes internal investigation into finances

At a Redding Board of Education meeting earlier this month, Region 9 Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran announced he had completed an internal review of the Easton-Redding school district’s financial controls, and found no evidence that anyone within the district — past or present — was “nefarious, incompetent, or conniving.”

Instead, he said he found a number of process errors tied to overeager expectations of staff members, especially the expectations placed on former district finance director Peggy Sullivan.

“There were absolutely mistakes made. There were incorrect executions of process. There were things done that I would call shortcuts,” he said, “but my opinion of the service of the former director is not compromised by the mistakes that were made.

“I think we should continue — at a different point — to actually talk about the root cause of what happens when you put a person in charge of an intensely complicated financial structure for 11 years without relief.”

The school system’s financial controls were called into question by the Redding Board of Finance in late 2016 after it was discovered Sullivan had both pre-emptively transferred a fiscal year 2015-16 budget surplus into a health insurance safety account and purchased a boiler for Redding Elementary School without asking for the Board of Education’s approval.

The Redding Board of Finance has also repeatedly pointed to the amount of the education board’s surplus that fiscal year — $540,000 — to suggest an outside body should investigate the schools.

In early April, the finance board voted to use $50,000 from the town’s unassigned fund balance for its own privately contracted investigation into the Board of Education.

McMorran, citing the improper health insurance transfer and boiler purchase, said that “elected members of the Board of Education have the responsibility to determine the allocation” of its own funds.

“When we as your agents [dispersed money] on your behalf, but without your permission, we failed to go through the proper process. That was incorrect and I have corrective actions [to present] to make sure we do follow your policy in the future.”

However, McMorran said that he heard “no whisper of self-aggrandizement” during the investigation.

“Our staff was managing money the best they could. There was nothing untoward about what happened, it was a matter of inappropriate process.”

Surplus

In terms of the amount of surplus in fiscal year 2015-16, he said the relatively high number is the result of unpredictable factors like low snow removal fees and bus route changes.

He added that, with two exceptions, every line item that was over-budgeted in 2015-16 was reduced in 2016-17.

However, the total budget he requested was still larger than last year because of contractually obligated salary increases that outpaced the amount of money that could be removed from the budget due to historic data.

“Our goal and budgeting strategy is to, over several years, find the middle ground” using historic data. “We will seek to end the school year in 1% to 2% surplus range. We’re talking about a budget of $20 million.

“What happened at the end of 2015-2016 was an unexpected surplus of $600,000 — or 3% of the budget. To me, that means we could cut the fat by about 1.5%. A number we should be more comfortable with at the end of the year is $400,000.”

Corrective actions

McMorran said he has begun instituting a number of policies meant to curb the possibility of unapproved transactions and to tighten the budgeting process, including the institution of a system that requires strict adherence to the Board of Education’s existing policy that any expenditure above $10,000 go before a competitive bid process and also pass a Board of Education vote.

He also said changes were being made to help eliminate “overspending” of accounts by department heads, secretaries and other building-level administrators.

(Overspending is exemplified by McMorran’s analogy that if a secretary is given $3,000 for office supplies and opens a purchase order at OfficeMax with the whole $3,000, what happens if the secretary spends only $1,500 of the purchase order?)

Those analyzing the larger budget “don’t know the extra $1,500 is out there,” the superintendent said, so special trainers were brought in to educate building-level staff on proper spending practices.

A third problem brought up in relation to the schools in recent months was the existence of open building permits on ostensibly completed projects in school buildings.

McMorran said he has trained all head custodians at the school on a new computer system that prevents work from being started in a school building if permits have not been secured and logged.