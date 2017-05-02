GOP state lawmakers unveil no tax hike budget

Area Republican state lawmakers unveiled an alternative state budget that closes the current projected state deficit over the next two years without new taxes and without pushing state expenses onto towns, cities or hospitals.

The “Confident Connecticut” budget includes increased education funding with a new funding formula, restores money for core social services, and provides for significant structural changes to state government that roll out into the future.

“This Republican plan is about keeping our promise to towns, to schools and to Connecticut taxpayers,” state Sen. Tony Hwang, R-28, said. “It contains no tax hikes, restores predictability for towns, and emphasizes our commitment to make their education mission whole. It provides a path to budget sustainability by making tough government spending cuts, and it emphasizes accountability through a spending cap and requiring votes on union contracts.

“This thoughtful, responsible document is the way forward for Connecticut, and Republicans will work with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democrats to pass it into law.”

Hwang represents Easton, Weston, Fairfield and Newtown.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby, R-135, who is also Easton’s first selectman, sits on the Finance Committee. Dunsby represents Easton, Weston and Redding.

“This budget closes the deficit without raising taxes and without forcing our towns to take on the burden of teacher pension costs,” Dunsby said “It cuts government, implements the spending cap, and I’m proud to support it.”

Read the GOP budget summary here.