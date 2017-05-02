Polls open till 8 p.m. for Easton budget referendum

The annual budget referendum is taking place today at Samuel Staples Elementary School. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m.

Easton has 5,491 registered voters, and town officials urge them to use their right to vote on the the proposed $44.9-million budget for 2017-18, which represents a 2.72% increase in town spending.

However, the 2017-18 budget actually cuts townwide spending by .25%. The higher funding increase was made necessary by the state’s transfer to municipalities of the financial obligation to fund teachers’ pensions.

Another impact on the budget is the loss of $163,445 in state educational cost funding. The town must also take steps to adjust to lower real estate assessments, following a recent property revaluation. Overall, the town’s assessed property values are down 4.5%.

After several rounds of budget negotiations, the Easton Board of Education approved a 2017-18 budget of $15.8 million, representing a $91,000 increase over 2016-17, or a modest .58%.

The percentage of Easton students at Joel Barlow High School will increase in the upcoming year, boosting Easton’s share of funding for the Region 9 Board of Education. The portion of the budget that goes for Region 9 funding is going up by 2.18% in 2017-18 — one of the few noteworthy increases in the townwide budget.

Although the townside increase is flat, the police department plans to restart its K9 program as long as the budget passes. Easton police were awarded a $40,000 grant from the estate of a Danbury couple or the K9 program.