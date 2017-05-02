Letter: Your table scraps can help grow a Redding rescue farm

To the Editor:

My intention for this letter is to help improve our community through many ways. My name is Tiffany Paltauf, I have lived in Redding my whole life and currently attending college to pursue a career in veterinary sciences. In addition, my family and I have been working to build a farm from the ground up. Our name is Sleepy Pig Farm and we have rescued many animals from abuse and slaughter.

Not shocking enough, the community outreach to help and support our small farm has been growing. Throughout the year we have noticed a sudden increase in people who wanted to see the animals, take pictures with them, and help us expand our farm so that we may be able to rescue more animals.

Our philosophy is to provide a proper lifestyle for neglected animals, to keep them safe and happy. In order to continue our journey we need to expand our fencing area for our animals, as well as expanding our garden so that in the future we may have a farm store selling local, organic and fresh produce.

Naturally, our farm has also become a sort of hang out for local youth. Recently we needed volunteers to help relocate parts of our barn and we had tons of high school and college students come help. Therefore, Sleepy Pig Farm not only nurtures the animals within in, but builds character and teaches my fellow peers the hard work and dedication needed to do so. If Sleepy Pig Farm becomes an up-and-running farm, anybody would be able to come to the farm, pet the animals, feed them, visit the farm store, and help raise awareness of how some farm animals unfortunately do not live a happy life.

I love how our unique community is full of helpful hands, and I love how we are known as a small town full of quaint local farms, and shops. I want to keep it that way, yet at the same time keep our kids away from finding ‘unsafe’ ways to enjoy their lives. Sleepy Pig Farm will host events throughout the year, coordinate volunteer shifts and it will be a joy to stop by and visit.

How can we make this happen?

Volunteers. Which doesn’t just include physical labor, you can help by donating food scraps to help us feed the animals (as you can imagine, pigs love to eat anything). Did you know that the average American tosses about 25 percent of food purchased, reported by The National Defense Council. The food that you are sending to the landfills could be used to sustain local animals.

If you want more information on how to get a pig scrap bucket, or/and how to get involved please visit Sleepy Pig Farm’s Facebook page or email me at [email protected]

Thank you so much for your interest, with your help we can build a better place for animals, teach others how to care for them and make our planet a little less wasteful.

Tiffany Paltauf

Sleepy Pig Farm