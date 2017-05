Police log: Credit card fraud, garbage dumping, auto stops for violations

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from April 24 to April 27.

Monday, April 24

8:16 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Rock House Road.

9:21 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to renew registration. Written warning. Route 136.

9:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 136.

10:03 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 136.

1:40 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

1:52 — Animal. Roaming dogs. Referred to animal control officer. Church Road.

3:58 — Animal. Dead raccoon in driveway. Assisted. Buck Hill Road.

7:59 — Animal. Dead deer. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Sport Hill Road.

11:32 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Verbal warning. Route 136.

Tuesday, April 25

9:12 a.m. — Criminal mischief mail box. Three damaged on street. Assisted. Laskay Drive (private).

10:24 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey traffic signal. Written warning. Route 58.

12:32 p.m. — Fraud credit card/ATM. Fraudulent activity on credit card. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

1:41 — Dumping/littering. Complaint of garbage in backyard of residence near [illegible] property. Assisted. Center Road.

11:33 — Noise. Mailbox exploded. Assisted. North Street.

Wednesday, April 26

8:58 a.m. — Fraud credit card/ATM. Fraudulent credit card charges. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

3:24 p.m. — Citizen’s complaint of garbage being thrown in yard during the night hours. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

8:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

11:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

Thursday, April 27

12:11 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Stop sign violation. Verbal warning. Judd Road.

5:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 59.

5:35 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

5:52 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

6:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

6:06 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Infraction. Route 59.

8:01 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Morehouse Road.

8:47 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating motor vehicle under a suspended license. Misdemeanor. Center Road.

8:55 — Found property. Medication turned in for Drug Take Back. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

9:18 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling too fast. Written warning. Route 59.

2:28 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast and failure to carry insurance card. Written warning. Rock House Road.

2:51 — Accident. No injuries. Motorcycle hit parked car. Investigation. Morehouse Road.

3:49 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Rock House Road.

4:14 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Rock House Road.

4:35 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.