Easton man recognized as Monroe search and rescue volunteer

When Peter Neary isn’t busy making sure Eversource crews are working safely in the field, he’s training his two Labradors, Sally and Holly, at the Resources in Search and Rescue K-9 search team in Monroe.

The 11-year program administrator with Eversource’s safety team, and Easton resident, began volunteering at the search and rescue organization more than eight years ago. Neary, who is also Easton’s fire marshal, spends 15 hours of his own time every week, training his dogs to search for a missing person or visiting Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops to teach them what to do if they get lost hiking.

“It’s about giving back and making a positive impact in the community, but it’s also about the power of these animals,” said Neary. “It takes a village to train a search and rescue dog. It takes a lot of time and effort, but it’s worth it if it means finding a missing loved one and bringing them home to their family.”

Every year Neary spends about 500 hours with the search and rescue team. This includes countless hours of training, obtaining K-9 and handler certifications, and searching for missing people. Both of Neary’s dogs are certified search and rescue canines through the International Police Work Dog Association and have to be recertified every two years.

Eversource recognizes employees like Neary who inspire, encourage, and help their communities while demonstrating that, by working together, there can be a positive impact.

“Employees like Peter exemplify the value of going above and beyond,” said Rod Powell, president of Eversource Corporate Citizenship. “We’re proud of all our employees and applaud those who give of themselves and help others in the communities where they live and work.”

In 2016, more than 3,500 Eversource employees volunteered more than 15,000 hours at dozens of charitable organizations across Connecticut and New England. Employees donated their time and resources to the Ana Grace Project, Foodshare, Mercy Shelter and Junior Achievement, among others.