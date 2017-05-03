Details emerge on intervenor’s appeal of Saddle Ridge decision

The Saddle Ridge appeal by the Coalition to Save Easton organization challenges the Planning and Zoning Commission’s decision not to require a new inland wetlands review by the Conservation Commission for the 2016 application.

The appeal also focuses on the developer’s plan to have one septic system for each duplex structure, meaning two residential units would be served by a common septic system.

“The commission approved the community septic systems to serve the duplex portion of the application, which violates a municipal ordinance,” according to the coalition’s lawsuit.

In 2006, Easton residents at a Town Meeting passed an ordinance that bans community septic systems for residential living units in town. The ordinance defines community septic as “systems which serve more than a single dwelling unit.” The only exception is for municipal-owned non-residential structures, such as schools and other town buildings.

In addition, the coalition’s appeal states that P&Z didn’t fully consider the regional environmental impact of its approval, disregarded 1990 state policy recommendations to limit residential development to one dwelling per two acres on reservoir watershed land, and deprived the coalition’s two experts of the opportunity to complete their presentations at the application’s public hearing.

In March, P&Z unanimously approved the 66-unit, 48-lot Saddle Ridge housing plan on 110 acres. The application was filed under the state’s affordable housing law, known as statute 8-30g, with 30% of all units to be designated as affordable housing for 40 years. The law puts an extra burden on local land-use boards when rejecting an application.

Prior to its April 24 regular meeting, the P&Z met in executive session for about an hour to discuss the coalition’s appeal. An executive session is when a board or commission meets without the public or press present, as is allowed for specific reasons, such as pending legal action.

The applicant, Saddle Ridge Developers LLC, also has appealed P&Z’s decision. The developer is challenging some of the many conditions — or restrictions — put on the project’s approval.

The Coalition to Save Easton’s attorney is Janet Brooks of Berlin, who specializes in environmental law. The case is expected to be moved to the state’s land-use court.

The Coalition to Save Easton is affiliated with Citizens for Easton, a nonprofit group that works to “preserve Easton’s scenic, rural, agrarian and small-town characteristics,” according to the lawsuit.

The coalition was a legal intervener in the 2016 Saddle Ridge zoning application, allowing the organization to present its own expert testimony during the hearing.

Wetlands appeal

When deliberating the case, P&Z concluded that the 2016 Saddle Ridge application was similar enough from a wetlands perspective to a 2014 application for the same property that a new wetlands review was not needed. Law gives P&Z some latitude on the matter, and the commission relied on its own engineering consultant for guidance.

According to the appeal, P&Z’s decision “usurped the role of the Conservation Commission” to decide whether to require a new wetlands application.

The Conservation Commission had approved the 2014 wetlands application with many conditions, and the developer still is in court appealing some of those conditions.

In its appeal, the Coalition to Save Easton claims that constructing 48 subsurface sewage systems would involve disturbing the ground so as to “alter the rate, volume and quality in runoff,” negatively impacting wetlands, watercourses and two nearby reservoirs that provide public water to the region.

As approved, Saddle Ridge would have 30 single-family homes as well as 18 duplex structures with 36 living units. All structures would be on lots of at least one acre, with about one-third of the overall site kept as homeowners’ association-owned open space.