Voters pass town and Region 9 budgets

Following a recent trend in which a small number of voters overwhelmingly pass the budget at the annual budget referendum, 12.3% of the electorate turnout out at the polls and approved the town and Region 9 budgets for 2017-18.

A scant 677 voters, out of 5,491 who are registered to vote in Easton turned out at the polls today, May 2, at Samuel Staples Elementary School. The town side of the budget, which includes funding for Staples and Helen Keller Middle School, passed 481 to 195.

The Region 9 Board of Education budget, which funds Joel Barlow High School, passed 473 to 202. It also passed in Redding, 654 to 242 for a total of 1,127 in favor and 444 opposed.

Easton’s approved $44.9-million budget represents a 2.72% increase in town spending.

However, the budget actually cuts townwide spending by .25%. The higher funding increase was made necessary by the state’s transfer to municipalities of the financial obligation to fund teachers’ pensions.

Another impact on the budget is the loss of $163,445 in state educational cost funding. The town also had to take steps to adjust to lower real estate assessments, following a recent property revaluation. Overall, the town’s assessed property values are down 4.5%.

After several rounds of budget negotiations, the Easton Board of Education approved a 2017-18 budget of $15.8 million, representing a $91,000 increase over 2016-17, or a modest .58%.

The percentage of Easton students at Joel Barlow High School will increase in the upcoming year, boosting Easton’s share of funding for the Region 9 Board of Education. The portion of the budget that goes for Region 9 funding is going up by 2.18% in 2017-18 for Region 9’s $23,789,137 budget, one of the few noteworthy increases in the budget.

Although the townside increase is flat, the police department now has the green light to restart its K9 program. Easton police were awarded a $40,000 grant from the estate of a Danbury couple for the K9 program.

Unlike previous years when a sizable group of town and school officials would linger at the polls to hear the results, this year Paul Coppinger, a member of the Region 9 Board of Education, was the sole official awaiting the final count.

“I’m happy the budget passed,” Coppinger said. “The Board of Finance did a wonderful job keeping down costs. Even with the school population declining, and the lack of control over the size of state spending increases, they worked hard to control costs.”