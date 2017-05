The undefeated Joel Barlow High boys golf team increased its record to 8-0 by beating New Fairfield 182-235 at Redding Country Club on Tuesday, May 2.

Mike Brown was the medalist with a round of 44, a stroke ahead of Pierce Beach. James Menapace followed by a stroke as well with a 46.

Also breaking 50, Jimmy Stablein completed the scoring for the team with a 47. Foster Rowberry shot a 54.