Police log: Lost piglet, snapping turtle, wolf sighting

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from April 28 to May 1.

Friday, April 28

6:03 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

6:11 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

7:59 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

8:14 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

8:44 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

9:08 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and without license. Infraction. Route 59.

9:51 — Larceny theft from building. Tool taken from home under construction. Investigation. Sport Hill Road.

10:16 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

10:32 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

11:48 — Alarm. Not registered. Owner error or system. Lobdell Lane.

1:15 p.m. — Dumping/littering. Water heater dumped. No contact/gone on arrival. Stepney Road.

2:19 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

2:33 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:41 — Animal. Snapping turtle in roadway. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

4 — Animal. Missing cat. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

4:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:55 — Accident. No injuries. Failure to obey stop. Investigation. Route 59.

7:34 — Alarm. Not registered. Referred to Easton Volunteer Fire Department. Judd Road.

8:18 — Animal. Deer struck by vehicle. Assisted. Route 58.

10:49 — Noise. Fireworks. Unfounded. Bartling Drive.

11:16 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Written warning. Tersana Drive.

11:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Saturday, April 29

12:12 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

12:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 59.

8:27 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle and without license. Infraction. Route 58.

10:30 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Misdemeanor. Route 136.

12:53 p.m. — Animal. Dead squirrel in road. Referred to animal control officer. Beers Road.

2:37 — Animal. Loose cow on road. Referred to animal control officer. Adams Road.

3:38 — Animal. Dead beaver at Aspetuck Park. Assisted. Black Rock Road.

4:37 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Rock House Road.

5:11 — Animal. Roaming dog. Assisted. Sport Hill Road.

9:11 — Animal. Sighting of a wolf. Referred to animal control officer. Route 58.

11:31 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

Sunday, April 30

12:11 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

12:22 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

12:36 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

12:47 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 59.

7:14 — Town property. Tree removed from road. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Center Road.

9:38 — Animal. Owner redeemed from shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:22 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Robin Hood Lane.

10:32 — Animal. Retrieve dead beaver. Referred to animal control officer. Route 58.

11:20 — Animal. Bird inside residence. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

12:25 p.m. — Animal. Removed of dead squirrel from road. Referred to animal control officer. Stepney Road.

12:38 — Animal. Programmed patrol. Referred to animal control officer. Freeborn Road.

10:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 58.

Monday, May 1

5:40 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

6:07 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

7:30 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

7:40 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

10:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 58.

2:31 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:53 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 136.

5:34 — Motor vehicle stop. Exceeding load capacity. Written warning. South Park Avenue.

6:18 — Animal. Lost piglet. Assisted. Todds Way.

8:14 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Sweetbrier Trail.

8:58 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling fast. Written warning. Route 58.