The Town of Easton will be milling a portion of Adams Road, east of Route 59 to North Park Avenue, starting on Thursday, May 4, at 7 a.m.

The work should be completed by Thursday, late afternoon, according to the Easton Public Works Engineering Department.

The department will be paving this section of the road next week, weather permitting, it said.

The road will be closed and through traffic will be detoured around Adams Road.