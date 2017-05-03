Easton Courier

Do the Rot Thing: Composting Basics

By HAN Network on May 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a free workshop on the basics of composting on Saturday, May 13, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ever wonder how banana peels, crackers, coffee grounds and an apple core get transformed into soil? Examine the Center’s composting bins, collect information sheets, and unravel the mysteries of composting and vermicomposting.

There will be a crafts for kids, coffee for adults (yes we’ll compost the grounds!), and plant a seed in a decomposing pot using compost-enriched soil. UConn Master Compost interns available to answer questions.  

This is a free, drop-in activity.

For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext.109.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Milling and paving of Adams Road in Easton starts May 4 Next Post Hwang: STEM-related careers will drive our economy
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress