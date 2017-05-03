Do the Rot Thing: Composting Basics

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a free workshop on the basics of composting on Saturday, May 13, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ever wonder how banana peels, crackers, coffee grounds and an apple core get transformed into soil? Examine the Center’s composting bins, collect information sheets, and unravel the mysteries of composting and vermicomposting.

There will be a crafts for kids, coffee for adults (yes we’ll compost the grounds!), and plant a seed in a decomposing pot using compost-enriched soil. UConn Master Compost interns available to answer questions.

This is a free, drop-in activity.

For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext.109.