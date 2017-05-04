Neighbors hire attorney in ongoing Norton Road dispute

Neighbors of a Norton Road resident accused of using his property to commercially process and store firewood have retained a lawyer.

Attorney Joel Green appeared at the April 24 Planning and Zoning meeting on behalf of three neighbors of Nathan Brito of 33 Norton Road. Green claimed that Brito has “consistently engaged in commercial activity on his property” and that these actions have hurt his clients’ ability to enjoy their properties.

A cease-and-desist order was issued late last year against Brito for activities that allegedly violate both zoning regulations and a 2012 agreement between him and the town. “[Brito] did not honor the agreement at all,” Green said.

Brito, who operates an off-site landscaping business, has said all firewood being cut and stored on his property is for his personal use inside his home.

Green raised objections to parts of a new draft agreement being worked on by the P&Z and Brito’s attorney, such as allowing one commercial vehicle to be parked on Brito’s land. Green said this isn’t allowed under the regulations, and that the vehicle — a 1989 Ford 550 — has been parked near his client’s property line.

“These neighbors deserve to be heard, and their concerns deserve to be addressed,” he said.

Brito was in the audience and said he wants to resolve the situation. “I want to get along with my neighbors,” he said, adding that he has an agreement to sell the Ford 550 and it should be off his property soon. “I want this problem to be over with,” Brito said.

P&Z members discussed the new draft agreement — or “letter of understanding” — between the town and Brito. It would prohibit cutting or storing firewood for commercial purposes, but would allow such activity for personal use Monday through Saturday at certain hours. It would also allow Brito to store one commercial vehicle and a tractor on his property, and use a secondary accessway more often than the previous agreement allowed.

Robert Maquat, P&Z chairman, said the key is to prevent any commercial-related use of the property. The 2012 agreement was “probably overreaching,” he said, particularly when limiting Brito’s use of the accessway.

But member Robert DeVellis said there has been “no compliance” with the previous agreement by Brito, including his alleged failure to install a locked gate to limit use of the accessway on a town-designated scenic road. “Now, five years later, we’re having the same conversation,” DeVellis said.

DeVellis was concerned the new agreement wasn’t restrictive enough, and said Brito needed “to be compliant for a time” before being given any more latitude.

Maquat emphasized that P&Z’s duty is to handle zoning matters and not get involved in neighbor disputes. “We don’t want to be judge and jury” in a non-land use matter,” he said.

The Brito matter is expected to be discussed next on May 22.

No demolition

The owners of 24 Mills Lane received permission to turn an existing house on their property into a non-residential outbuilding once a new home on the property is completed.

To ensure the old house can’t be occupied, the owners must remove all pipes, radiators, the boiler, oil tank, propane gas lines, and kitchen and bathroom appliances and fixtures. Also, the water supply must be disconnected and the septic system abandoned.

Ralph and Kathy Kuhn had planned to demolish the old house, but then “had a change of heart,” Kathy Kuhn told P&Z. The long-term goal is to change the structure’s outside look so it resembles a barn more than a house, she said.

Members agreed it’s important that people in town know there won’t be two residences on the parcel. The new house should be ready for occupancy soon.