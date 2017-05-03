Easton Courier

Boys tennis: Bobcats edge Falcons

By Easton Courier on May 3, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

With its singles lineup not at full force, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team lost 4-3 to Brookfield at home on Thursday, April 27.

Two matches went to three sets, including first singles. Noah Sobel moved up to No. 1 and lost a close 3-6, 6-0, 3-6 decision to Sam D’Orio.

Brookfield took three of the four singles matches, including No. 2, when Amar Patel beat Jake Bernard 7-5, 6-4. Jared Goldstein defeated Jesse Hubicki 6-2, 6-4 in the third singles spot.

Barlow’s lone singles win came at No. 4 when Eren Snover beat Chris Wutsl 6-4, 6-2.

The Falcons won two of the three doubles contests. Just missing s sweep, Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz defeated Joe Abraham and Jarrett Satula 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.

Alex Klein Wassink and James Bebon were at second doubles for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Will Lonergan and Steve Aledort. Brookfield tipped the scales in its favor at third doubles with Fazil Quaisar and Ian Gracia holding off Joe Laske and Alex Hemmenway 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Falcons also had their lineup adjusted when they visited Bunnell on Monday, May 1. This time they dominated each match in a 7-0 sweep.

Sobel was at first singles for a 6-0, 6-2 won over Abbas Harris. Bernard was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at second singles, defeating Tom DuRivage.

Just missing a sweep at third singles, Hubicki beat Rohit Ramakrishnan 6-0, 6-1. Atticus Upson was at fourth singles and got the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Gabe DaSilva.

Barlow did not surrender a game in the doubles matches. Lucido and Ortiz swept Logan Caraballo and Jimmy Phan 6-0, 6-0, and Klein Wassink and James Fleming did likewise to Alex Cronin and Mike Vernon at second singles. With Bunnell not having a third singles team, Bebon and Trevor Feltman got the win by forfeit.

Now 6-2 overall, Barlow is at Bethel today (Thursday), hosts Pomperaug on Monday and is at Newtown on Tuesday for the final match of the regular season. All matches start at 3:45 p.m.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post In memoriam
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress