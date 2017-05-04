The Joel Barlow High varsity softball team had a heartbreaking loss to New Milford last Monday, followed by a rough outing against a solid Masuk squad, but ended the week with a big win against rival Newtown on Saturday.

The Falcons opened the week by hosting New Milford, which avenged a loss to Barlow earlier in the season with a 7-6 come-from-behind win in Redding.

Barlow jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second as Taylor Macchia reached on an error, Samantha Hilford doubled and Claire McCann unloaded for her first career home run to put the hosts up 3-0. Rebecca Mauro was hit by a pitch, followed by Caitlin Boudiette’s double, followed by a two-run double by Sabrina Lalor.

The Green Wave answered with two runs in the third off a combination of hits, errors and walks and repeated for four more in the fourth inning to take a 6-5 lead. New Milford added an insurance run in the sixth, but Barlow fought back with Rebecca Mauro’s first career homer to close the scoring with New Milford’s win.

McCann drove in three and Lalor two in the loss. Caitlin Colangelo went four and two-thirds innings of six-hit ball to take the loss, surrendering six runs, of which only two were earned. McCann relieved her, going two and two-thirds innings, giving up only one run on five hits and fanning three.

“We need to be more consistent defensively,” said head coach Craig Sears. “For the most part, we are able to score runs on a game-by-game basis, but some of our trouble has been putting teams away defensively.”

The Masuk Panthers invaded Barlow on Friday and handed the Falcons their toughest loss of the season in a 10-0, four-hit shutout at the hands of ace Sam Schiebe.

The Panthers got all they needed with a three-run first inning and went on for a 14-hit onslaught off McCann, who took the loss with Colangelo in relief.

The Falcons managed only four hits to match four fielding errors, which told the story of the game. Macchia had two hits, Hilford doubled and Lalor singled for Barlow’s offense.

McCann took the loss, giving up six runs with only four earned, and recorded nine strikeouts. Colangelo came on in relief to give up four runs with only one earned on five hits.

“When our pitchers force batters into tough swings, our defense can’t give the better teams in this league four, five or six outs per inning, because no one can be successful doing that,” said Sears.

Barlow picked up a big win, 4-0, on Saturday in Newtown, avenging an extra-inning loss to the Nighthawks earlier in the season. McCann threw a one-hitter against the defending South-West Conference champs.

The Falcons struck early. Acocella singled to lead off the game, was sacrificed to second by Hilford and scored when Briana Marcelino drilled a two-run homer to left center to jump out to a 2-0 first-inning lead.

McCann doubled with two outs in the fifth and yielded to pinch-runner Gaby Tuccinardi, who came around to score on Lalor’s single. Barlow completed the scoring in the seventh as Macchia walked and eventually scored on Lalor’s fielder’s choice.

McCann went three for four with a run scored and a double, Marcelino homered and singled, driving in two, and Acocella went two for three with a double and run scored.

Barlow now stands 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the thick of SWC play. It hosts Bethel Friday in a key conference matchup, and is sponsoring Youth Day, along with the Redding-Easton Boys & Girls Club, with a 10-and-under youth softball game between Redding-Easton Boys & Girls Club and Bethel, which will follow the varsity contest.