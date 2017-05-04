The hardest part of its schedule may now be behind it, but the Joel Barlow High girls varsity lacrosse team still hopes for a strong finish for the regular season.

Currently in second place in the South-West Conference Colonial Division, the Falcons have just four games left. They still need to put forth a strong effort, as was the case in their game against Fairfield Warde.

Despite an 8-5 loss, Barlow stayed within striking distance until late in the action on Saturday, April 29.

“It stinks to lose, but they should hold their heads up really high,” said Barlow head coach Steve Coppock. “Fairfield Warde’s got a ton of talent.”

Last year’s state Class L runners-up, the Mustangs had to contend with a tough Barlow defense that held them to just four first-half goals. The Falcons remained within striking distance, cutting the lead to one on a goal by Tess Siburn with Hannah Tunick assisting as time expired with Warde up 4-3.

The Mustangs also sported some good defense, holding Barlow to just a pair of second-half goals, courtesy of Siburn and Cat Goncalves, while keeping a couple of steps ahead.

Siburn led Barlow with three goals. Goncalves and Sarah Witherbee scored one apiece.

Tunick had two assists and Elena Petron had one.

Wallin had two saves in goal for Barlow.

“I thought we executed our game play perfectly,” said Coppock. “Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be a win, but I’m very proud of the girls today.”

Barlow had an easier time two days earlier when it hosted Bethel in a 15-6 win.

The Wildcats took the lead early on a goal by Sam Barnum with 16:37 left in the first half, but the Falcons replied with three straight goals (two by Siburn and one by Goncalves) to take the lead for good. Bethel was held to just one goal for the remainder of the half as the Falcons led 8-2.

Starting the second half with four straight goals, Barlow never looked back.

Julia Shapiro led Barlow with six goals. She also had two assists.

Goncalves scored four. Siburn and Petron had two apiece and Witherbee netted one with three assists.

Maddie Porter, Molly Carroll and Tunick each had an assist.

Wallin made five saves in goal for Barlow, which visits Bunnell today (Thursday) at 7, is home to Branford on Saturday at 6:30 and hosts Pomperaug on Tuesday at 6:30.