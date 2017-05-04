Some adjustments were needed when the Joel Barlow High boys volleyball team hosted Oxford.

The Falcons had a lackluster start against their opponent on Monday, May 1. Twice they had to bounce back before winning 3-2 (15-25, 25-21, 25-17, 27-29, 15-11).

It was the third straight five-set match for the team.

Barlow, which also defeated Oxford 3-2 earlier this season, committed a number of miscues in the first set, falling behind by as many as 10 points late in the action. A late kill by Austin Houser held off Oxford at set point but Barlow faulted on its final serve.

“One of the things we’ve been talking about is, Where’s our mentality?” said Barlow head coach Chris Lovelett. “Are we fully committed from the beginning? The truth is, the first set we were not.”

Both sides battled for supremacy for much of the second set. Some strong net play by Matt Cruz helped the Falcons stretch the lead to 18-13 before the Wolverines threatened again, getting to within a point (21-20) on an ace.

Max Matejka’s kill stopped the Wolverines, and the Falcons closed out the set on Houser’s serve.

Four straight service points by Cruz put the Falcons up 8-4 in the third set. They also counted on the serve of Lance Parisot later in the set to go up 14-10 and closed out the set.

“We made a couple of changes in the lineup and some adjustments and the boys really bought in and just had great focus sets two and three to really make a good change and get us back on top,” said Lovelett.

Despite trailing in most of the fourth set, the Falcons were within striking distance. After numerous ties and lead changes, the Falcons got to match point twice on kills by Tom Lucido and Matejka, but the Wolverines responded each time to force a fifth and deciding set.

“We beat ourselves in set four,” said Lovelett. “Luckily, we have a mature group that took ownership of that. They made some great adjustments to come out and play good ball in set five.”

Cruz’s kill in the fifth set broke a 7-7 tie and the Falcons held the lead for the rest of the way.

Anthony Rizzo led Barlow at the net with 13 kills. Matejka had 10 and had eight digs.

Houser led in assists with 47 and had 12 digs. Fin McCaffrey had seven kills.

The Falcons, now 10-2 overall, host Newtown on Friday, go to Fairfield Ludlowe on Monday and are at Kolbe Cathedral on Wednesday. All matches are at 5 p.m.