Wave, Bulldogs outscore Falcons

Too few points in the field events would not make up the deficit for the Joel Barlow High girls track team.

The Falcons had only a few athletes earn top-three places in field events on Wednesday, April 26. While this helped in getting a win over Immaculate (96-50) they came up short against host Bunnell (84-66) and New Milford (103-47).

A number of strong performances came on the track. Taking second in the 100 high hurdles, Gabby Wasco was second overall in 18 seconds. She later took the same spot in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 52.9.

One of Barlow’s wins was in the 100 as Alyson Tomaszewski led the field in 13.1, a step ahead of Bunnell’s Fabiola Millien-Faustin. She was third in the 200 in 27.5.

Taking third in the 1,600, Hannah Ceva finished in 5:33.77. Another third was in the 800 with Isabella Merrill running a 2:44.

In the field events, Ceva took second in the triple jump with 31 feet, eight inches. Kayla Crosby cleared 4’ 4” for third in the high jump.

The Falcons’ lone overall win in the field was in the pole vault, with Kate DiBella going 8’ 6”. They did take second in the javelin when Marissa Gregory had a toss of 77’ 9.5”.

Barlow, now 3-3 overall, visits Masuk and also takes on Kolbe Cathedral on Tuesday at 4 p.m.