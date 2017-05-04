Girls tennis: Falcons remain on course

What was a shaky start to the season has now become a mission of sorts for the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team.

After a 1-3 start, the Falcons have now won seven straight. If this continues they will secure one of the top two seeds in the South-West Conference playoffs.

Adding to their streak, the Falcons swept host Brookfield 7-0 on Thursday, April 27.

Barlow swept three contests. It just missed at first singles with Maddie Massey defeating Iman Khan 6-1, 6-0.

Cally Higgins got the sweep at second singles with 6-0, 6-0 scores over Lauren McCarthy. Elizabeth McCain gave up just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sarah Silva.

Fourth singles was a sweep for the Falcons with Anastasia Fassman defeating Sofia Forlenza 6-0, 6-0.

Surviving a close second set, Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko defeated Lindsay Zaleski and Sarah Egan 6-1, 7-6 at first doubles. Barlow’s third sweep was at second doubles with Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban defeating Victoria Shaffer and Keira Frame 6-0, 6-0.

Also getting the win in straight sets, Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow defeated Zeifa Harb and Erin Ridale 6-4, 6-2.

Adding to their streak, the Trojans defeated Bunnell in another 7-0 sweep on Monday. Massey defeated Monika Glinka 6-3, 6-2 at first singles and Higgins was a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Marisa Gausp.

McCain posted 6-1, 6-2 scores to defeat Cecelia Vinces at third singles and Fassman almost swept Amari Campfield in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

Barlow gave up just one game at doubles. Higgins and Lesko nearly shut out Corissa Dicicco and Maddy DeGregorio in a 6-0, 6-1 win in the top spot.

Kudej and Galban got the sweep over Mikaela Puzzo and Carrie Lutian at second doubles. Bast and Winslow posted 6-0, 6-1 scores to beat Sarah Harrison and Sara Salei at third doubles.

Now 8-3, Barlow hosts Notre Dame today (Thursday), is at Pomperaug on Monday and is home to Newtown on Tuesday. All matches are at 3:45 p.m.