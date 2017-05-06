How to talk to your adolescent about 13 Reasons Why

Has your son or daughter read Jay Asher’s bestseller 13 Reasons Why or watched the Netflix series based on the novel? This novel and TV series raises serious issues, such as teenage relationships, social media, bullying, sexual assault, and suicide.

Would you like to know how to talk to your adolescent about these issues? The Easton Public Library will hold a discussion led by Cindy Shortt, licensed professional counselor, on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. Shortt, an Easton resident, is a former school counselor with 18 years of experience.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California in Los Angeles and a master’s degree in counseling from California State University, Dominguez Hills, and an Educational Therapist certification from the University of California, Riverside.

“I think it’s vital to have open dialogue with our sons and daughters about difficult topics,” Shortt said. “It is through these authentic conversations that relationships are strengthened.”

To register, visit eastonlibrary.org or call Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134.