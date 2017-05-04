Spotlight on area events

Tag sale

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have a tag sale on Mondays through Thursdays, through May 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to noon. Awesome treasures, including a large DVD and blue ray inventory of more than 1,000 discs, plus housewares, small electronics, clothing, baby items and toys. Center staff say there is “something for everyone.” For more information, call 203-268-1145.

Pasta Dinner

Helen Keller Middle School’s Eighth Grade Government invites the community to the

44th annual Pasta Dinner on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes salad, pasta dinner with meatballs, dessert, and live entertainment. This year’s theme is Outer Space. Tickets may be purchased from any eighth grader or at the door.

Troop 15 Spaghetti Dinner

Redding Boy Scout Troop 15 will hold a Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, May 6, from 4:45 to 8 p.m. at the West Redding Fire Department, 306 Umpawaug Road, Redding. All the food is homemade. Tickets purchased in advance are $9 for adults and $7 for seniors and kids. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children under 12. To buy discounted tickets in advance, contact [email protected] ,

Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club

The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club presents “Of Thee I Sing,” a program of patriotic and inspirational music, on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Grace Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road. Includes vocal, cello, piano and choral. The program is the annual fund-raiser for music scholarships to talented students pursuing a musical career. Suggested donation is $15. Refreshments will follow. For information call 203-261-9160.

The club is currently sponsoring two students, Daniel Zlatkin of Westport and Felix Jarrar of Norwalk. Local musicians include Joanne Kant and Kiki Liu of Easton, Al Oneto of Fairfield, Gene Fignar and Pam Pollack of Southport, Hazel Anne Reid and Jim Tarbox of Trumbull, Tom Zimmerman and Andree Halcott of Bridgeport, Louise MacCormack of Shelton and Greg Horton of Seymour.

Artist’s Reception

The work of artist Ralph R. Schwartz will be on display from May 4 through June 6 at the Easton Public Library. An Artist’s Reception will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the small gallery. There is additional art in the display case and adjacent wall in the main library.

Historical bike ride

Trumbull historian and author Sue A. Del Bianco will lead a spring historical bike ride on Sunday, May 21, at 11 a.m. Cyclists will meet at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull and cycle from the Trumbull Valley to Monroe. Del Bianco will be stopping off with the cyclists at historical points-of-interest and educating everyone on the then-and-now of the railroad line that ran on the rail trail and how it promoted industry and linked the communities in the Trumbull Valley and Monroe. She will stop off at the remains of an old mill, a fountain pool from an old amusement park called Parlor Rock, a cow tunnel under the rail trail, the site of a plane crash during WWII, the grave site of Monroe’s legendary witch, Hannah Crannah, and an old train station. For more information, call 203-260-5394 or e-mail [email protected] Admission is free. No reservation is required.

Lobster & Steak Bake

The 13th annual Lobster & Steak Bake will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike. The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for children age 12 and under. Cotton candy and snow cones will be served to children of all ages. Bathing suits are suggested attire for children who want to play in the slip and slide. Music will be provided by the Fairfield Jazz Guild.

The event is sponsored by the Easton Republican Town Committee, which invites all Easton residents to participate. Reservations are necessary and may be made by contacting Wendy Bowditch by May 29 at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.

Payment may also be made on PayPal via eastonrepublicans.org The price per dinner is $40. A child’s meal is $10.

Historical Society annual meeting

The Historical Society of Easton’s board of directors invites the public to the annual meeting on Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society’s office located at 691 Morehouse Road, Easton. Following the annual meeting, the monthly board meeting will commence to review pending business. For more information contact the Historical Society of Easton at 203-261-2090, by email: [email protected] , or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.