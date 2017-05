Posting its seventh shutout of the season, the Joel Barlow high boys volleyball team defeated Amity 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-19) at home on Wednesday, May 3.

Matt Cruz led Barlow at the net with nine kills. Anthony Rizzo had seven.

Matt Matejka and Tom Lucido had six and four kills respectively. The former also had nine digs.

Austin Hauser led in assists with 30. He also had seven digs.

Joe Drake and Lance Parisot had seven and five digs respectively.