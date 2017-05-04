Behind a three-hit performance by pitcher Caitlin Colangelo, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Immaculate 7-1 on Wednesday, May 3.

Barlow led 1-0 in the top of the first inning before the Mustangs tied it in their first turn at bat. One run in each of the third and fourth frames gave Barlow some breathing room before it scored four in the sixth.

Barlow had 15 hits. Briana Marcelino had four (triple, double) with two RBI and scored a run. Samantha Hilford had three with an RBI and two runs.

Sabrina Lalor had two hits with a run and Kristen Acocella had double and a run.

Colangelo went seven innings, giving up one earned run while striking out seven and walking three.