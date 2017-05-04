Easton Courier

Larsen Sanctuary spring walk

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street will hold a spring walk through the Larsen Sanctuary on Saturday, May 6, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The walk will feature a welcome back to migrating birds, calling peepers and skunk cabbage. The trail is a flat, one-mile loop where participants will roll logs in search of insects and salamanders too.

All ages are welcome (no strollers). Bring binoculars. Donation suggested.

Call to make a reservation: 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete list of upcoming spring programs and special events at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.

Entrance to the Larsen Sanctuary, Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield

