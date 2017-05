Posting its best score of the season to date, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated host Stratford 203-328 at Mill River Country Club on Thursday, May 4.

Madison Amente led the team with her best round of the year, a 49. She was also the medalist for the match.

Elena Bosak was next with a 50, a stroke ahead of Molly Healey. Completing the scoring for Barlow, Shannon Gilbert gad a 53.

Also playing in the match, Jessica Huminski had a 63.