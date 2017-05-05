Falling behind early, the Joel Barlow High baseball team could not come back in a 10-5 loss to Bethel Thursday, May 4.

Four singles and an error led to four runs in the first inning for Bethel. It added another in the top of the fourth.

Barlow scored it first two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a groundout and a wild pitch. Three straight walks and two groundouts in the sixth brought in two more runs but Bethel scored four more in its last turn to stay out of reach.

Mark D’Augelli had two hits (double, triple) for Barlow and scored two runs with an RBI. Tiernan Lynch drove in two runs and Ryan Prather drove in one.

Pitcher Clark Gilmore surrendered 10 runs (five earned) on 12 hits with one strikeout and one walk.