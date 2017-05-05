Easton volunteer receives library’s Anne Lindquist Award

Anne Lindquist was a person who always put other people before herself, whether it was family, friends or her volunteer work.

That is how Janet Hoyt described her sister-in-law, Anne Hoyt Lindquist of Easton, who died on Feb. 24, 2006, at the age of 66, at her home, surrounded by her family.

“She had a very gentle, intelligent way of bringing people and opposing sides together,” Hoyt said. “Working toward a new library for Easton was her main focus for years. It was not an easy sell, as was evident by the very narrow margin that it passed.”

The Easton Public Library board of trustees chose Rita Doremus as its first Anne Lindquist Library Spirit award recipient in 2013. Doremus died later that year at age 95 after volunteering at the library for more than 50 years. She was also a charter member of the Historical Society of Easton.

The library board presented its fifth annual Anne Lindquist Library Spirit award to Joelle Johnston, former president of the Friends of the Library.

Jon Sonneborn, library board chairman, presented the award to Johnston.

“Anne Lindquist was an amazing person, and she might have said the same thing to you if she was here,” Sonneborn said. “Anne was a quintessential giver to the community. She just gave much more than she received and was the driving force to get this library built. She is sorely missed. She died far too young.

“She didn’t do it alone, but she got it for us.”

Janet Gordon, library board member, said the library is here, but it passed by a very small number of votes. “We’re so lucky to have this library,” she said. “Anne brought people together.”

Board member Todd Pagonis said they could have used her at the budget meetings this year.

“We have a unique thing going on at this library board,” Sonneborn said. “We never think, Who’s the Democrat and who’s the Republican. We all get along, and it’s the way government should work. I have friends from both political parties, and it just isn’t an issue.”

“We have something for you,” Sonneborn said and gave Johnston a package.

Johnston opened the package, which contained bookends.

“Oh my stars, they’re beautiful,” Johnston said. “That’s so sweet. Thank you, I am so grateful, So many people do so much.”

Lessons learned from her mom

In addition to her extensive volunteer work for the library, Johnston is the mother of four school-age kids, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Playtots Preschool, president of the local National Charity League chapter, Guild President of the Fairfield County Children’s Choir, part of the local Sons and Mothers for Others Chapter, and chauffeur for her kids’ activities.

Before moving to Easton in 2008, she and her husband, Todd, lived in Weston, Fla., where she was an executive news producer at WSVN in Miami.

Before that, she was a news producer at WHAS in Louisville, Ky.

“The Derby specials were my favorite on which to work,” she said.

She met her husband 29 years ago in college and they’ve been married for 23 years.

“I learned the importance of helping in the community from my mom, who died five years ago,” Johnston said. “She remains the voice in my head telling me, You will always regret the things you didn’t try, versus the things you do try and even fail.”

Like Johnston, Lindquist spent countless hours in meetings, raising funds, and speaking to friends and foe, and involved herself in the design and building of the library, Hoyt said. Alpha Home, in Bridgeport, a homeless shelter strictly for families, was her other passion for the more than 20 years she served as head of the board.

“She was a pillar of the Covenant Church in Easton, involved in every aspect,” Hoyt said. “Anne was devoted to her four children and husband, Bob. Together they raised a wonderful family. I see traits of Anne’s character in all four of her children.”

Hoyt said Lindquist “would be thrilled to know an award was being presented in her name. Congratulations to the recipient!”