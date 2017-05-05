Art supply drive resumes for fifth year

What began as a one-time fund-raiser to collect art supplies for a Bridgeport elementary school is now in its fifth year. It all began with the inspiration coming from the White House’s National Arts Initiative to support art programs in underserved schools.

A school in Bridgeport was selected, and my sister Emily, an art student, read about it and thought it would be nice to donate supplies to a school that was in need, but not part of the White House program. Emily learned that Beardsley Elementary School in Bridgeport was such a school. Emily has since graduated and gone on to college, but I have continued with this event.

As in past in past years, there will be drop-off boxes at Samuel Staples Elementary School, Helen Keller Middle School and Joel Barlow High School. I will plan on dropping off the boxes on May 4. The goal is to have parents and students purchase some art supplies and drop them off to the drop-off boxes at the schools for collection.

All the collected art supplies go to Beardsley Elementary School. Last year, the art teacher at Beardsley opened the program to a few other Bridgeport elementary schools, as they are all in need of art supplies.

They were very grateful for the supplies, as they do not have enough materials to get them through the entire school year. The real purpose is to provide an outlet to the children — especially given some of the rough living conditions they face at home — a chance to express themselves through art. I have received many heartfelt thank-you notes directly from the children over these past years.

Next year the fund-raiser will be taken over by Alex Stillman, a current junior at Barlow. He will be coming along with me to drop off the boxes and learn the ropes of the fund-raiser. He will be contacting you next year for the sixth annual Art Supply Drive.

Supplies needed are:

Colored markers, pencils, crayons.

Tempera paints and paintbrushes.

Beads and string.

Construction paper, glue, scissors.

Stamps, pads of ink.

Gently used supplies are also welcome.