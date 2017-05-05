Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is now available online.

Activity night events

Fifth grade activity night will be held on Friday, May 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the ECC Teen Center and Gym. This activity night is a free event for Samuel Staples fifth graders and no registration or waiver is required. The event will include live music, games, sports, ga ga ball, dancing and more. Pizza will be available at $1 a slice

May Middle School Night will be held on Friday, May 12, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the ECC Teen Center and Gym. Admission at the door is $5. The evening will include ga ga ball, basketball, soccer, music, dancing, table games, fun with friends, snacks for sale.

Playtots Preschool

If you are still looking for a preschool for your little one there are still a few spots available at the Easton Community Center Playtots Preschool, for the 2017-18 school year. There are classes for children from ages 2 to 5 with a curriculum that includes art, music, creative movement, computers, Spanish, and more. Special events during the year include a hayride and pumpkin picking, Thanksgiving celebration, winter holiday party, trike-a-thon, art show and family dinner, field day, and graduation. For more information or to set up a tour, contact Aly Tyson at 203-459-9700 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Summer Camp Discounts

Register for ECC summer camp and receive a sibling discount of $10 off the second and third child that are registering for the same weeks as the first child or frequent flyer discount, $25 off each week of full day camps and $10 off each week of half day camp when you register a child for seven or more weeks of camp.