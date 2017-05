The Congregational Church of Easton, 336 Westport Road, is having its second annual community tag sale on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizers invite everyone to come join them for the day. They will having a tea cup auction with baskets, items donated from the support of local businesses and a bake sale.

The event will help support future church activities. The church is located at the corner of Westport and Center roads.