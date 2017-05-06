Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, May 7

11-4:00 p.m. — Friends of the Library Semi-Annual Book Sale. Free admission, fill a bag for $10.

Monday, May 8

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Join us for a fun music program with guitar accompaniment. Registration is not required.

Tuesday, May 9

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, May 10

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

Thursday, May 11

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of Carrie Welton by Charles Monagan. The author will be joining us for the discussion.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — Lego Master Builders & Crafters. The sky’s the limit for ages 5+ as you use your imagination to build your own creation. Your creation will be on display for everyone to see. We will have our monthly craft at this time for younger siblings, or before/after you have built your Lego creations. The craft will be for Mother’s Day in May and for Father’s Day in June. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, May 12

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Teen Advisory Group (Grades 6+). The group meets monthly and advises the teen librarian on what books to buy for the collection, programs to plan and other special projects. The HKMS bus will drop students off at the library. Contact HKMS for more information. Registration is required.

Saturday, May 13

11-2:00 p.m. — SAT/ACT Practice Test. C2 Education of Fairfield is back to administer free practice tests (either the SAT or ACT) and provides a follow-up session one week later, with your test results. Registration is required.