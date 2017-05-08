Easton Courier

Easton Republicans hold Lobster and Steak Bake

By Easton Courier on May 8, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

The 13th annual Lobster & Steak Bake will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike.

The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for children age 12 and under. Cotton candy and snow cones will be served to children of all ages. Bathing suits are suggested attire for children who want to play in the slip and slide. Music will be provided by the Fairfield Jazz Guild.

The event is sponsored by the Easton Republican Town Committee, which invites all Easton residents to participate. Reservations are necessary and may be made by contacting Wendy Bowditch by May 29 at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.

The price per dinner is $40. A child’s meal is $10.

The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Married Episcopal priests dedicate lives to serving others Next Post New board chair appointed at Center for Family Justice
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress