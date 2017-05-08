Easton Republicans hold Lobster and Steak Bake

The 13th annual Lobster & Steak Bake will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at Aspetuck Park, 369 Black Rock Turnpike.

The menu includes a choice of Maine lobster, steak, swordfish and chicken, accompanied by Maine steamers, steamed mussels, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, rolls and watermelon, all catered by Westfair Fish & Chips.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for children age 12 and under. Cotton candy and snow cones will be served to children of all ages. Bathing suits are suggested attire for children who want to play in the slip and slide. Music will be provided by the Fairfield Jazz Guild.

The event is sponsored by the Easton Republican Town Committee, which invites all Easton residents to participate. Reservations are necessary and may be made by contacting Wendy Bowditch by May 29 at [email protected] or 203-856-1958.

The price per dinner is $40. A child’s meal is $10.