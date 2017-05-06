Easton Courier

Art of Daycation comes to Easton Public Library

By Easton Courier on May 6, 2017

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road. —Nancy Doniger photo

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.
—Nancy Doniger photo

The community is invited to the Art of Daycation, a program about creating enriching and exciting experiences from day trips around the state, at the Easton Public Library on Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m.

T. Nina Lesiga will share her ideas for authentic, intriguing and memorable places to visit in Connecticut and the surrounding areas that will make daytrippers feel like they actually went away.

With summer right around the corner, this is the perfect time to learn about the many educational and fun opportunities available right in Easton’s own backyard.

Lesiga is a motivational speaker, travel coach, and storyteller, who has presented programs on travel, transition, and storytelling throughout Connecticut and the tri-state area.

Registration is required. To register, use the Library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

 

