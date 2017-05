Police Chief Tim Shaw from the Easton Police Department and Angela DeLeon and Tina Gabriel from People’s United Bank will talk about Internet safety, phone scams, fraud and how to protect yourself on Friday, May 19, at the Easton Senior Center.

Breakfast will be served from 8:45 until 9:15 and then the presentation will begin, so guests are urged to bring their appetites and their questions.

Spaces (and eggs) are limited so RSVP to Alison Witherbee at 203-268-1137 by May 15.