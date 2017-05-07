LETTER: What drives the feminist movement?

To the Editor:

As I watch the battle over government funding of Planned Parenthood, I struggle to understand what drives the core of today’s feminist movement in the U.S.A.?

I understand their disappointment that Hillary Clinton failed to break the presidential glass ceiling, but women are in state legislatures, Congress, and the Supreme Court. They are doctors and lawyers. They run Fortune 500 companies, compete in sports, and succeed in entertainment.

In western and non-western countries, women have risen to the top of government: Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher, Angela Merkel, Theresa May. When the right woman runs in the U.S.A., she will win. There is no crisis in feminine job opportunity.

In addition, the myth of the 25% gender pay gap has been completely discredited by reputable studies showing that most of the difference is because women choose lower paying careers more often than men. When those choices are accounted for, the gap narrows to between 2% and 7% and smaller factors account for some of that differential.

It is illegal to pay a woman less than a man for the same job and, in some cities, women in their twenties and early thirties make more than their male counterparts. So again — no crisis.

Finally, women have the legal right to abort their babies, so what more do American feminists want? I believe one can make the case that they seek universal affirmation, to be acquired by labeling as judgmental misogynists all who believe abortion is the taking of a human life.

Without universal affirmation, feminists must confront the possibility that truth lies with the judgmental misogynists and it really is a baby. Perhaps their current drive and the resulting anger emerge from fear of that possibility.

Is it perhaps a crisis of conscience that drives the angry core of today’s feminist movement?

Sherry L. Harris

Ridgeway

Author’s note: Harris served nine years on the 1980s school building committee as secretary then chair, 25 years on the Easton Republican Town Committee, and was twice elected to the Region 9 Board of Education, where she served for nine years.