Dan Cruson to give Easton cemeteries tour

The Historical Society of Easton will sponsor Dan Cruson, celebrated historian, author, teacher and scholar, on a guided tour of two of Easton’s historic cemeteries, Gilbertown and Union, on Saturday, May 20, at 3:30 p.m. Rain date is May 21.

Cruson is the author of Redding and Easton and many historical tomes about neighboring towns and their environs. including his hometown of Newtown, where he is the town’s historian. Where old photos, manuscripts and maps have provided much inspiration in past endeavors, cemeteries are also a rich source of information. Cruson will guide visitors through the tour, pointing out headstone oddities along the way.

His tour of the two cemeteries will provide insight into how Easton’s 18th Century forefathers lived and died. He will explore the origins and meanings of local grave markers and the traditions held about death and dying.

The tour will begin at Gilbertown Cemetery, the second oldest cemetery in Easton and the final resting place of Samuel Staples. The cemetery is adjacent to Aspetuck Park and located at 373 Black Rock Road, Easton. Visitors can park at Aspetuck Park or at the nearby Olde Blue Bird Inn and Garage. From Gilbertown, the tour will continue to Union Cemetery located at the intersection of Stepney Road and Sport Hill Road.

Union is the oldest cemetery in Easton with headstones dating to 1761 and reported to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the United States with supposed visits from the “White Lady.” Certainly, Cruson will shed some light on how her legend came to be.

The tour will start at the Gilbertown Cemetery. The cost is as follows: $15 for non-members; $10 for members; $5 for children 8 years of age or older; $25 maximum per family. Children under 8 will be admitted free.

If uncertain about the weather on the day of the tour, check the Historical Society of Easton Facebook page to see if society officials have decided to hold the tour on the rain date. Information will be posted on the Facebook page. For more information contact the Historical Society of Easton at 203-292-3533, by email: [email protected] or visit historicalsocietyofeastonct.org.