With two matches going to three sets, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated host Pomperaug 4-3 on Monday, May 8.

Barlow won all but one of the singles contests. Maddie Massey defeated Lois King 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Cally Higgins had a close second set at No. 2 but held off Lila Vogel 6-3, 7-5.

Also getting a win, Elizabeth McCain defeated Emma Cavanaugh 6-2, 6-2 at this singles. Pomperaug took fourth singles with Zoe Klein beating Anastasia Fassman 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

First doubles also went to three sets. Pomperaug’s Kira Burnham and Heidi Njov lost the first set but took the next two to beat Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko 0-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Barlow’s lone doubles win was at No. 2 with Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban beating Ashley Gulick and Morgan Darby 6-2, 6-2.

Pomperaug won two close sets at third doubles with Megahn Kennedy and Julie Bilcheck beating Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow 7-6, 7-5.