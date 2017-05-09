Police log: DUI, Social Security fraud, traffic stops

DUI

Easton police charged a Trumbull man with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 4 at 9:08 p.m. on Buck Hill Road after a police officer observed him crossing over the center line several times.

A strong smell of alcohol was coming from the driver, who was asked to perform several sobriety tests, which he refused, and he also refused to take a breath test, police said.

Jack Barrett, 59, of Harverhill Road, Trumbull, was issued a misdemeanor summons for DUI and failure to drive right.

Barrett was given a court date of May 16. As a condition of release, Barrett posted a $40 cash bond.

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 2 to May 7.

Tuesday, May 2

8:29 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

8:51 — Selective enforcement. Placed speed sign. Selective enforcement. Rock House Road.

10:30 — Animal. Roaming dog. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:49 — Dumping/littering. Boiler dumped. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Adams Road.

11:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Cell phone violation. Written warning. Route 59.

12:18 p.m. — Accident. No injuries. Failure to grant right-of-way at intersection. Flat Rock Road.

1:35 — Animal. Roaming dog placed in shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Center Road.

1:41 — Dumping/littering. Car gas tank and a 55-gallon drum. Assisted. Den Road.

1:52 — Fraud, impersonation. Social Security. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

2:14 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:23 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

2:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

5:15 — Animal. Roaming dogs. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Wilson Road.

6:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Verbal warning. Old Oak Road.

7:38 — Animal. Lost Yorkie. Referred to animal control officer. Black Rock Road.

Wednesday, May 3

12:07 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

7:38 — Found property. Wallet and phone. Assisted. Stepney Road.

9:44 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

10:06 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

2:20 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

3:45 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:53 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Carriage Drive.

9:09 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Judd Road.

11:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

Thursday, May 4

12:32 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

6:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

6:17 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

8:35 — Accident. No injuries. Struck a sign. Failure to drive right. Operating motor vehicle without license. Investigation. Route 136.

10:43 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

10:55 — Animal. Help identifying sex of rabbit. Assisted. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.

12:22 p.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. Owner retrieved. Referred to animal control officer. Wells Hill Road.

1:46 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 136.

5:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:45 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

11:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

11:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, May 5

6:23 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

6:35 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

9:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.

9:51 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Route 59.

10:04 — Animal. Adopted cat returned to kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:43 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:57 — Animal. Follow-up. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

2:40 p.m. — Accident. No injuries. Failure to grant right-of-way at intersection. Investigation. Route 58.

Saturday, May 6

12:03 p.m. — Animal. Found kitten. Referred to animal control officer. Fresh Meadow Road.

2:05 — Animal. Dog in kennel. Possible Lyme. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

5:51 — Animal. Roaming dogs. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

10:43 — Animal. Kitten found. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

11:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding and unsafe passing. Infraction. Route 59.

Sunday, May 7

12:08 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

12:30 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Investigation. Magellan Lane.

10:01 — Missing person. Found. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

10:56 — Animal. Severely matted roaming dog. Follow-up. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Barrows Road.

11:02 — Accident. No injuries. Motor vehicle versus dog. Dog ran into woods. Investigation. Knapp Street.

11:26 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Knapp Street.

11:52 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

10:13 p.m. — Animal. Found dog placed in kennel. Referred to animal control officer. West Road.