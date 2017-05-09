Easton Courier

Police log: DUI, Social Security fraud, traffic stops

By Easton Courier on May 9, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

DUI

Easton police charged a Trumbull man with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 4 at 9:08 p.m. on Buck Hill Road after a police officer observed him crossing over the center line several times.

A strong smell of alcohol was coming from the driver, who was asked to perform several sobriety tests, which he refused, and he also refused to take a breath test, police said.

Jack Barrett, 59, of Harverhill Road, Trumbull, was issued a misdemeanor summons for DUI and failure to drive right.

Barrett was given a court date of May 16. As a condition of release, Barrett posted a $40 cash bond.

 

Following are highlights of Easton Police Department activity logs from May 2 to May 7.

Tuesday, May 2

8:29 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

8:51 — Selective enforcement. Placed speed sign. Selective enforcement. Rock House Road.

10:30 — Animal. Roaming dog. Unable to locate. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:49 — Dumping/littering. Boiler dumped. Referred to Easton Highway Department. Adams Road.

11:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Cell phone violation. Written warning. Route 59.

12:18 p.m. — Accident. No injuries. Failure to grant right-of-way at intersection. Flat Rock Road.

1:35 — Animal. Roaming dog placed in shelter. Referred to animal control officer. Center Road.

1:41 — Dumping/littering. Car gas tank and a 55-gallon drum. Assisted. Den Road.

1:52 — Fraud, impersonation. Social Security. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

2:14 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:23 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

2:26 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Rock House Road.

5:15 — Animal. Roaming dogs. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Wilson Road.

6:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Failure to obey stop. Verbal warning. Old Oak Road.

7:38 — Animal. Lost Yorkie. Referred to animal control officer. Black Rock Road.

Wednesday, May 3

12:07 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

7:38 — Found property. Wallet and phone. Assisted. Stepney Road.

9:44 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

10:06 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 59.

2:20 p.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

2:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Sport Hill Road.

3:45 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

4:04 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:53 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Carriage Drive.

9:09 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Judd Road.

11:55 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Written warning. Route 59.

Thursday, May 4

12:32 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

6:05 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

6:17 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 58.

8:35 — Accident. No injuries. Struck a sign. Failure to drive right. Operating motor vehicle without license. Investigation. Route 136.

10:43 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Sport Hill Road.

10:55 — Animal. Help identifying sex of rabbit. Assisted. Referred to animal control officer. North Street.

12:22 p.m. — Animal. Roaming dog. Owner retrieved. Referred to animal control officer. Wells Hill Road.

1:46 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Infraction. Route 136.

5:27 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

5:45 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Sport Hill Road.

11:50 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

11:56 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

Friday, May 5

6:23 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

6:35 — Motor vehicle stop. Unreasonable speed. Written warning. Route 59.

9:01 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Center Road.

9:51 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Verbal warning. Route 59.

10:04 — Animal. Adopted cat returned to kennel. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

10:43 — Motor vehicle stop. License plate recognition. Operating unregistered motor vehicle. Written warning. Route 59.

10:57 — Animal. Follow-up. Referred to animal control officer. Silver Hill Road.

2:40 p.m. — Accident. No injuries. Failure to grant right-of-way at intersection. Investigation. Route 58.

Saturday, May 6

12:03 p.m. — Animal. Found kitten. Referred to animal control officer. Fresh Meadow Road.

2:05 — Animal. Dog in kennel. Possible Lyme. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

5:51 — Animal. Roaming dogs. Referred to animal control officer. North Park Avenue.

10:43 — Animal. Kitten found. Referred to animal control officer. Morehouse Road.

11:42 — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Verbal warning. Route 59.

11:48 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding and unsafe passing. Infraction. Route 59.

Sunday, May 7

12:08 a.m. — Motor vehicle stop. Traveling unreasonably fast. Written warning. Route 58.

12:30 — Motor vehicle stop. Speeding. Investigation. Magellan Lane.

10:01 — Missing person. Found. Assisted. Morehouse Road.

10:56 — Animal. Severely matted roaming dog. Follow-up. Returned to owner. Referred to animal control officer. Barrows Road.

11:02 — Accident. No injuries. Motor vehicle versus dog. Dog ran into woods. Investigation. Knapp Street.

11:26 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Knapp Street.

11:52 — Animal. Roaming dog. Referred to animal control officer. Judd Road.

10:13 p.m. — Animal. Found dog placed in kennel. Referred to animal control officer. West Road.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Anthony J. Vitale, 85, of Trumbull Next Post String of car break-ins hits Redding
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress