CT Audubon Society hosts National Trails Day event

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will host a free guided family nature walk to celebrate State and National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, from 1-2 p.m. This is one of more than 200 statewide hiking events celebrating the 2017 Connecticut Trails Weekend and the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day®.

Participants will explore the Larsen Sanctuary’s ponds, garden marsh, temperate deciduous forest, and a meadow and swamp while observing bird habitats. They also will see ecological points of interest and discuss efforts to conserve and protect them.

The terrain is easy to moderate. In addition to the walk, participants will receive 20% off the price of field guides and walking sticks in the Center’s Nature Store.

Advance registration is required. Call 203-259-6305, ext. 109 to reserve a spot. The walks will only be cancelled in the event of heavy rain.

National Trails Day® is a nationwide hiking initiative to encourage the public and outdoor enthusiasts to seek out their favorite trails while participating in numerous events held in each state. View the complete list of 2017 state events at ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend.

To learn about all the upcoming spring programs and special events at the Center at Fairfield visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.