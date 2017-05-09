Six candidates identified for Region 9 finance director

The search for a permanent replacement for a Region 9 Director of Finance and Operations is proceeding at a good rate, Superintendent Dr. Tom McMorran said at last week’s Redding Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

“So far no one’s withdrawn,” McMorran told the Redding Board of Education. “We feel we’ll be able to have the person identified and under contract before we roll into July.”

The search began with an upper-level document review of applicants, McMorran said, and eleven possible candidates were initially identified.

After a review by additional school-level administrators, six of those eleven were brought in for a single two-hour interview with McMorran and interim Director of Finance and Operations Dr. Michael Lagas.

A larger panel will review applicants during the next round of interviews.

“We hope to bring in three, or possibly four, applicants as semi-finalists. We’ll bring them in front of panel of administrators from each of our five schools, and members of each of the three Boards of Education,” McMorran said.

Redding Board of Education member Allyson Florkowski asked the Superintendent whether the candidates were aware of public tensions between the mandates of the Board of Finance, and the wishes of the Board of Education; and whether there was any hesitation about the dual role of the position (finance and operations).

McMorran told Florkowski he and Lagas requested each of the six candidates watch videos of Region 9, Redding and Easton Board of Education meetings, review minutes of the meetings, and pull newspaper clippings to understand the position’s challenges before the initial interview.

All candidates, he said, reviewed at least some material.

“They did their homework. They already know it’s an important position, but now they know that there are challenges,” he said. “The folks we were willing to invite in have experience managing complexities.”