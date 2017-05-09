Winning a close contest for the second straight day, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team defeated Newtown 4-3 at home on Tuesday, May 8.

The two teams would split the singles matches. In the No. 1 spot, Newtown’s Marie Ann Tomaj defeated Maddie Massey in three sets 3-6, 6-6, 6-2.

The Falcons won second singles with Cally Higgins posting 6-0, 6-2 scores over Amanda Conrod. The hosts also took third singles when Elizabeth McCain swept Megan Cooney 6-0, 6-0.

Newtown evened things up at fourth single when Julia Klein beat Riley Halford 6-2, 6-0.

The Falcons won two of the three doubles matches, including No. 1 when Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko beat Emily McCoy and Tessa Leon-Gabetta 6-4, 6-3.

Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban gave up just a game at second doubles to beat Newtown’s Julia Anderson and Sophie Wolfman 6-1,6-0. At third doubles, Newtown’s Lea Sandberg and Mary Belentano defeated Tabitha Aime and Jangle Wargo 6-0, 6-4.