Girls golf: Joel Barlow 238, Immaculate 241

By Easton Courier on May 9, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Faster greens and having a key player out would make things close for the Joel Barlow High girls golf team in its match against Immaculate.

The Falcons were missing Molly Healey, who was out due to AP testing, when they traveled to Richter Park on Tuesday, May 9. They managed to hold it together enough for a 238-241 win.

The Mustangs had the medalist with Kayla Lanza shooting a 51. She was the only Immaculate golfer to break 60, however.

Three of Barlow’s starters did. Elena Bosak, Jessica Huminski and Riley Spurgeon all had rounds of 59.

Completing the scoring for the team, Shannon Gilbert had a 61. Madison Amente shot a 64.

