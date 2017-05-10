Easton Courier

Newtown 4, Joel Barlow 3

By Easton Courier on May 10, 2017

Ending the regular season, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team was edged 4-3 by host Newtown on Tuesday, May 9.

Newtown won all of the singles contests. Joey Conrad defeated Noak Sobel 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the No. 1 spot. Constantine Bogiatzis prevailed 6-1, 6-2 over Jake Bernard at second singles.

At third singles, Francesco Pelliccia was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Jesse Hubicki. Completing the singles sweep, Jackson Dooley beat Atticus Upson 6-2, 6-1.

Barlow fared better at doubles, winning all three matches. It just missed a sweep at first doubles with Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz defeating Grant Larson and Matt Frazetta 6-0, 6-1.

It took three sets but James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink beat Jordan Klein and Ben Futterman 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at second doubles. James Bebon and Ryan Lauter were at third doubles for a 6-4, 6-4 win over Nihar Soman and Luke Sposato.

