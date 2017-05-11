Some events were better than others for the Joel Barlow High girls track team when it visited Bethel.

The Falcons held their own in the sprints and jumps on Tuesday, May 2. Others were more difficult, as they fell 89-5-60.5 to the hosts.

Barlow, however, dominated Notre Dame 140-9. It also defeated Stratford 98-51.

Bethel was fast in all three relays, as it outran Barlow in each. The Falcons earned second in the 100 high hurdles, with Gabrielle Wasco finishing in 18 seconds.

One of Barlow’s wins was in the 100 meters. Alyson Tomaszewski tied for first in 13.4. She also scored in the 200 with a second-place time of 28.5.

Going the distance in the 1,600, Hannah Ceva won it in 5:51. Amelia Blackwell was third in the 400 in 67.2.

There were a few bright spots in the field events. One was a second place by Gwyneth Mars in the javelin with a throw of 78 feet, eight inches. She was also second in the shot put with a toss of 25’ 3”.

It was a two-three finish for Barlow in the high jump. Kayla Crosby was second by clearing 4’ 6” and Liz Madison had 4’ 4”. The former took third in the triple jump (30’ 10”).

Leaping 15’ 0.25”, Ceva was second in the long jump. Another runner-up finish was in the pole vault, as Kate DiBella went 7’ 6”. Kate Matsuoka also reached this height but was third based on number of attempts.

Barlow, now 5-4, finishes the regular season on Tuesday when it visits Brookfield and also takes on Weston and Pomperaug at 4 p.m.